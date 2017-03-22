Following the third Test in Ranchi between India and Australia that ended in a draw, Ravindra Jadeja has now pipped Ravichandran Ashwin to number one in the ICC Test bowling rankings.

After India's win in the second Test in Bengaluru where Jadeja took seven wickets, he became joint top ranked with Ashwin, making it the first time since April 2008 that two bowlers shared the number one spot.

However, after taking nine wickets in the third Test, Jadeja — who now has 67 wickets in 24 innings — overtook Ashwin to claim the top rank.

Another Indian player to benefit in the rankings was Cheteshwar Pujara whose 202 off 525 balls in the third Test propelled him above captain Virat Kohli to become the top-ranked Indian batsman in Test matches at number two.

It was Pujara's third double-century of his career as he joined an elite list that included VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar as the only batsman to score over 200 twice against Australia, having previously scored 200 against the visitors in a Test match at Hyderabad in 2013.

Australia skipper Steve Smith still retained the number one spot in the batting rankings with scores of 178* and 21 in the third Test against India. The 27-year-old now has 941 rating points — the joint-fifth highest ever with Peter May and one point behind former Australia captain Ricky Ponting.

As for the team rankings, India will consolidate their number one spot. Australia, who are in second, can retain their position behind India with at least a draw in the fourth and final Test in Dharamsala.

However, if Australia lose, South Africa can overtake them to second only if they avoid a loss in the Hamilton Test against New Zealand.