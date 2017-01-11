Ever wondered what it would be like to date Idris Elba? From the looks of a new viral video, it's a pretty cushtie set up. The British actor is taking his lead from Leonardo Di Caprio and offering fans a date, to raise money for a good cause.

The Luther actor is making thousands of his fans swoon, after sharing a tongue-in-cheek video offering them the chance to spend the most romantic day of the year in his company – eating steak and sipping champagne.

He has teamed with charitable website Omaze to help raise money for the W.E (Women Everywhere) Can Lead, a charity which aims to empower young girls by giving them "educational opportunity, leadership development and mentoring support necessary to become the new generation of female leaders across the continent of Africa."

Those that want to be in with a chance to win a Valentine's dinner with Elba as well as several other prizes on offer simply have to donate £8 via Omaze.

Striking a seductive look in a grey suit while sipping cocktails, he tells the camera: "I'd like you to be my Valentine. That's right, love. Just you and me, no one else around. Just us."

"Now," Elba continues, "we'll get things started off with cocktails or perhaps champagne. And once we're feeling comfortable, we can order whatever your heart desires: Maybe some truffles, perhaps some steak, pepper soup and fufu. That's an African dish... And for dessert, you can have whatever you want and I mean, whatever you want."

Elba succeeded in raising temperatures on Facebook with one commentator gushing: "I think all my dreams have just come true! His voice seriously does something to me xx I'm entering and you are gonna be so jealous when me and idris are on date night lol x"