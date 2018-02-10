Idris Elba got up on stage and proposed to his girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre during a screening of his new film Yardie at the Rio Cinema in Dalston.

The cinema's official Twitter account tweeted: "Another @riocinema first! Still 5 days to Valentines Day but @idriselba went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend live on stage this morning before a preview of his film #Yardie."

"She said yes and there was much clapping and cheering."

Elba, 42, and Dhowre, 29, have been seeing each other since last year when they met in Canada, while the actor was filming The Mountain Between Us with Kate Winslet.

Dhowre is a model and former Miss Vancouver.

Elba has been married twice before - to Hanne 'Kim' Norgaard and Sonya Nicole Hanklin - and has two sons, one with ex Kim, and another with former girlfriend Naiyana Garth.