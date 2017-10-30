David Foster's daughter – Erin – addressed her father's romance rumors with Katharine McPhee, and had nothing but good words for the Scorpion actress.

Erin spoke to People Magazine about McPhee at the Bleusalt Launch Celebration in Malibu, "She's amazing. I really like her. She's awesome." Calling her father a "hopeless romantic, she revealed what she thinks of their alleged romance.

The Barely Famous actress said, "My dad is kind of a hopeless romantic, and Katharine's awesome. We really, really like her, and we've known her for a really long time. And if he's happy, we're happy."

Foster and McPhee were pictured walking arm-in-arm in Brentwood, California last week. Romance rumors about David and McPhee's relationship started in September after Erin shared photos of the pair at the Grammy Museum's third annual gala in Los Angeles, and captioned it, "Excited about my new step mom".

A source told People Magazine back then that the social media posts were a joke.

The insider told the outlet, "This is not at all true. Erin's quite obviously tongue-in-cheek and sarcastic Instagram comments were pointed at those who can't seem to grasp that her dad and Kat can be colleagues, collaborators and longtime friends without it being some big romance."

The insider continued, "They can't even perform together without people saying they're headed down the aisle. Erin was messing with people who jump to conclusions."

McPhee has previously collaborated with the 67-year-old Grammy-winning producer for a few live performances. The legendary music producer has been married four times, to B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson and recently finalized his divorce from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid in May 2017.

In a candid interview with Vanity Fair back in February, the 67-year-old musician opened up about single life. "I tend to go from marriage to marriage—leaving one wife for another. This is the first time in my adult life that I've been single. It's a very powerful feeling, but I'm not used to it," he was quoted as saying to the Magazine.