Liverpool legend John Barnes has backed Jurgen Klopp's decision of not investing in a new striker, central defender and a midfielder to Anfield in the summer transfer window.

The Merseyside club were keen on signing Southampton's Virgil van Dijk earlier in June. The Saints reported Liverpool to the Premier League for alleged illegal approach and were forced to issue a public apology.

Van Dijk continued to be linked with the Reds, but Southampton were unwilling to let the player leave. In addition to this, Naby Keita was also wanted by Liverpool in the summer transfer window. The Premier League outfit have agreed to a deal with RB Leipzig in bringing the midfielder to the club next summer.

Klopp also decided against bringing an out-and-out striker to Liverpool in the summer as he continued with Daniel Sturridge. Barnes claims lack of playing time has not helped the former Chelsea star while suggesting the former Borussia Dortmund manager was right in not splashing the cash for the sake of signing a player.

"Liverpool have a proper number nine in Daniel Sturridge. Unfortunately, he has not been played as much as he would have liked it," Barnes told IBTimes UK.

"We also wanted a defender. If we cannot get the players we want, why spend the money for the sake of it. There is no point in getting a number nine for the sake of getting a number nine. We have to wait for the right player to come along and that is what Klopp is waiting for.

"Very much like a defender. After not getting Van Dijk or Keita, that he didn't go and find somebody else. But, if you are waiting for those players who you think you can get them, maybe you have to wait till you get them."