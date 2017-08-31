Iggy Azalea has been keeping up appearances on Instagram of late, posting multiple bikini snaps and close-ups of her perfectly preened face with immaculate hair and make-up.

And the 27-year-old didn't fail to impress with her latest offering for the social media platform, keeping the focus on her famously voluptuous physique in a short clip of her twirling around in a very revealing outfit, with some followers mistaking her to be nude at first glance.

Drawing the eye to her behind, she placed her hands on her lower back as she turned around. Iggy may have been sending a message to her critics for accusing her of having a surgically enhanced bottom.

Simply captioning the video with a moon emoji in reference to her round derriere, Iggy flaunted her fabulously pear-shaped figure in a set of skin-tight ribbed coordinates as she ran her hands over her body.

Many of the Mo Bounce rapper's fans were dumbfounded by her seemingly genetically-unattainable figure, with one person commenting: "Damn you're fine! " as another put: "Bout to break the internet....#lawdjesus!"

The Australian-born rapper recently denied reports that she had butt implants, telling hit105's Stav, Abby & Matt Osher two weeks ago: "No, I don't have bum implants!"

The star, who now sports a different shaped nose and larger behind since bursting onto the music scene in 2013, admitted to having fake boobs, adding: "They aren't my real boobs, but it is my real bum."

The singer also told Vogue in 2015: "Four months ago, I got bigger boobs! I'd thought about it my entire life."

Iggy explained that her shapely figure is down to exercise and being very careful with her diet. She said: "I do have a small waist, I have to work on it - I am never allowed to eat what I want."