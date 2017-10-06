She is no stranger to the odd cosmetic enhancement, famously having a nose job and lip fillers, and Iggy Azalea is feeling more confident in her looks than ever judging by her latest Instagram snap.

The 27-year-old Australian rapper showed off her perfectly preened face in her most recent selfie shared to her 10.7 million followers, displaying her intricate sleeve tattoo on her right arm.

Sporting winged eyeliner and gold hoop earrings, Azalea ran her hand through her long blonde hair in the smouldering shot which has been met with 339K likes in just 12 hours.

The Fancy hitmaker refrained from writing a caption with the selfie, and instead let her followers do the talking.

A picture of civil rights activist Martin Luther King also hung in the background as she appeared to have taken the snap in a living room, which became the focal point of the comments section.

One fan wrote: "She really had to take it on front of that pic lol" as another put: "Lol that pic of MLK in the background dope".

A third added: "Martin Luther king!❤" while someone else said: "Lovin the Martin Luther King pic in the back ❤✌".

Others left adoring comments about her appearance, with one fan telling her: "your so fkn beautiful im dying".

Azalea was dating LJay Currie earlier this year, but has tweeted about being single in recent months.

Last month she told her followers: "I get so excited thinking of spending christmas time with my boyfriend until i remember he doesn't exist."

She also said: "Single people should get to celebrate their birthday once every three months, not once a year."

Azalea's debut studio album The New Classic (2014) was a massive success, peaking among the top five of several charts worldwide. Her sophomore album Digital Distortion is due in 2017 and its lead single, Team, was released in March last year.