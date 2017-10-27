Iker Casillas' agent insists there is no truth to rumours suggesting Liverpool have sought out the Real Madrid legend to solve their goalkeeping problems in January.

The Porto shot stopper has found himself once again linked with a move to Anfield following claims in Spain publication El Pais this week suggesting the Portuguese giants are keen to get the player off their wage bill to avoid possible financial fair play sanctions.

The former Spain number one has been dropped to the bench for Porto's last two matches with reports in the Portuguese press suggesting manager Sergio Conceição had concerns over the veteran's attitude in training, with one report citing "the player's inappropriate use of his mobile phone" as one particular issue.

Liverpool's current goalkeeping situation remains uncertain with current number one Simon Mignolet facing calls to be dropped after a poor performance at Wembley in the 4-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

But while he admits his client's current situation at Porto is "strange", Casillas' agent Carlo Cutropia insists a move to Anfield is not on the cards.

"Of the crazy stuff I have seen, this is the craziest. It is crazy and there is no truth in it," Cutropia told Portuguese radio station Radio Renascenca, AS report.

"Casillas is calm and happy at Porto and he wants to play, logically, just like any footballer. I believe that Iker and the manager speak everyday, but there are issues between the manager and the player. You have to give it time but there is complete calm. I am reading many things in the press, everything is false, and it leaves me surprised, and that is it."

Fresh doubt has emerged over Mignolet's status as Klopp's number one choice with many calling for Loris Karius to be brought in for Premier League matches.

But the Liverpool boss appears ready to keep his faith in the Belgian, along with the under-fire Dejan Lovren, who was taken off after half an hour in that heavy defeat to Tottenham.

"That is the world out there - if you find someone who makes a mistake, we go on him," Klopp said. "We all make a mistake. I would never let them down. Never would that happen."