Spanish legend Iker Casillas has put an end to the speculation over his future after agreeing to extend his stay at Porto for another season. Liverpool, Marseille, Napoli and Malaga had all been linked with his services but the former Real Madrid goalkeeper will be staying put at the Portuguese giants.

Casillas moved to Porto in the summer of 2015 after ending a 25-year spell at Real Madrid. The 36-year-old helped Los Blancos to win three Champions Leagues and five Liga titles but decided to leave the Santiago Bernabeu when the Madrid powerhouse was expected to sign David De Gea from Manchester United to replace him.

The Spanish legend has since established himself as a crucial member of the Portuguese side, conceding just 23 goals in 43 appearances during the last 2016-2017 campaign.

However, Casillas' future at Porto came under question as his contract with the club expired on 30 June.

In May AS reported that the keeper had decided to leave and was tempted to make a free-agent move to Liverpool.

The Spanish publication said that he had more offers but Liverpool appeared to be his most likely destination amid suggestions that he had even agreed a pre-contract with the Mersysiders.

Reports in Spain since then have suggested that Marseille, Napoli and Malaga were also monitoring the situation.

However, Casillas has now ended the speculation by announcing that he has agreed a one-year extension to continue at Porto.

"Very happy to continue for one more season with Porto," Casillas wrote on his Twitter account. "I have much enthusiasm for the challenges ahead!"

The news come only days after reports from Spain claiming that Liverpool are considering the signing of Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico to provide competition for Simon Mignolet.