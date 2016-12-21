Katie Price has publicly spoken about quitting drinking for the New Year following a string of alcohol-related incidents, with one outburst involving her disabled 14-year-old son, Harvey.

The former glamour model and mother-of-five has hit the headlines this week for drunkenly flashing her breasts in the loos, dubbing ex-boyfriend Dane Bowers the "love of my life" and calling guests "little s***s" at a Christmas party.

Price was also heard saying in a recording of the event: "I love all my kids, even though Harvey... anyway. Whatever."

During an appearance on Loose Women today (21 December), Price – who was caught on video during her drunken appearance in Derby – told the panel she is a "nightmare" when drunk.

Despite initially trying to deny her foul-mouthed rant, she admitted to the ITV daytime panel that it doesn't take much alcohol for her to feel inebriated, but she has never tried going sober for a significant period of time without being pregnant.

She said: "I said I was going to do dry January... but I'm not going to drink for the whole year. What difference is one year out of my life, to be healthy and just try and see what it's like?"

She added: "I don't drink at home. Two glasses of champagne gets me [drunk] but I stay all night chatting to people. I'm not a rowdy drunk, I'm not even naughty. I'm going to do it for a whole year and prove you all wrong."

Her epiphany comes after the former glamour model attended the charity party for EnergySave with former flame Bowers, and was reportedly dragged off stage at the event after attempting to sing Whitney Houston's I Have Nothing.

She went on to drunkenly call the crowd "little sh*ts" and showed her nipples to strangers in the bathroom.

Price added: "Because I'm small, [drink] affects me and I never know when that next one is too much.

"When I drink, I'm a nightmare, though I don't mean to be. I'm not a rowdy drunk, I'm actually quite normal. It just doesn't agree with me."

