A murder investigation has been launched after a man was shot dead in a busy shopping street in east London. Police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) following reports a man had been shot at llford Lane, at the junction with Bedford Road, Ilford, just after 10pm on 21 March.

Emergency services found a 19-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics provided first aid at the scene but he was pronounced dead just over an hour later.

Police believe at this stage in the investigation the 19-year-old was sitting in a car when he was shot. Formal identification awaits and next of kin are yet to be informed.

The shooting occurred as Met Police launched three separate murder investigations in the space of 24 hours, two of which occurred in east London.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8345 3734 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.