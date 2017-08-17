Winnie Harlow treated her followers with a nearly-nude snap on Wednesday (16 August) along with a very inspiring message.

The 23-year-old Canadian fashion model – who first gained prominence as a contestant on America's Next Top Model after being discovered by the show's host Tyra Banks – showed off her incredible figure in a mirror selfie which saw her wearing only a see-through thong and silver hoop earrings.

Winnie was diagnosed for the chronic skin condition vitiligo at the age of four – which is characterized by depigmentation of portions of the skin. She was the victim of bullying by other children and was reportedly called a "cow, zebra, and all manner of other disparaging slurs" throughout her childhood.

After switching schools and contemplated suicide, Winnie turned her life around and has become one of the most sought-after and distinctive fashion models in the world.

Sharing a part of her inspirational story to her 2.5m Instagram followers, Winnie said: "the real difference isn't my skin. It's the fact that I don't find my beauty in the opinions of others. I'm beautiful because I know it. Celebrate Your unique beauty today (& everyday)!"

The snap – which was taken in a stylish white apartment complete with a fur rug and beige sofas, has amassed nearly half a million likes in a day and hundreds of comments.

One fan wrote: "So incredible to see @winnieharlow! Your skin is so beautiful and so are you for sharing to the world with such positivity. Love it! Keep it coming "

Another added: "Omg I just love you, daughter has just start get vetaligo and it's been hard on her because she's only 6yrs old and I have been showing her your pictures and she she's she wants to be just like you Beautiful. Thank you so much keep doing what you do you give my daughter life... In my little princess voice you are a pretty cheetah lady @winnieharlow"

A third added: "You are not just beautiful on the outside. Your attitude towards yourself is so inspiring. Keep shining that beautiful positive light ♥️♥️♥️"

Winnie – who is of Jamaican ancestry – has modelled for big brands including Desigual and Diesel, along with numerous fashion spreads for magazines including i-D and Dazed. She boasts a number of celebrity friends including Jourdan Dunn, Leomie Anderson and Bella Hadid, and was romantically linked to F1 race driver Lewis Hamilton earlier this year.