Her portrayal of Veronica in the Archie Comics-based TV show, Riverdale, is already creating waves. And while it might still be a long way for actress Camila Mendes in Hollywood; the 23-year-old seems to have found her place, not stressing about her big break, rather focusing on building 'a career doing what' she loves.

However, while dishing about her role as a privileged Latina in the CW show, Mendes couldn't help but slam the stereotypes that exist in the industry about the Latinas.

"I'm pretty new to Hollywood, but I'm already starting to see the issues in how some projects are cast. I often hear things like, 'You don't look Latina enough,' and that mentality is so backwards," said the actress, born to Brazilian parents.

"The fact is: I am Latina, so how are you going to tell me that I don't look Latina?" Mendes told to People magazine.

While she acknowledges her Latin roots, the Riverdale actress, also takes pride in her American upbringing. "For me, being an 'American Latina' means identifying with and being influenced by both my American upbringing and my Latin heritage, and I have so much appreciation for how those two cultures have created who I am," she said.

Mendes says "I'm a full-blooded Brazilian", but also adds that "When I go to Brazil, I feel like an American, and in the U.S., I always notice the traits that make me Brazilian."

Thankfully for the NYU Tisch School of the Arts graduate, her on-screen role is quite different from the standard portrayal of Latinas.

"The Lodge family is a much-needed departure from the underprivileged, sleazy Latino drug-dealers we're used to seeing in entertainment," Mendes explains, adding, "It's rare that you see Latin families being portrayed as intelligent, sophisticated, and powerful entities."

Speaking of Latin families, one particular Hiram Lodge has turned the Riverdale world upside down, and as the hit CW show prepares to return with season 2 on 11 October, Mendes teases, "expect things to get even darker".

"In season two, we're really diving in. We've fully submerged ourselves into the thriller genre, and the obstacles that our characters will face are terrifying," she added.

Riverdale season 2 premieres on CW on Wednesday, 11 October at 8pm EST.