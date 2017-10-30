West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle has won his defamation case against Fairfax Media after articles posted by them in 2016 claimed he had exposed his penis to a masseuse.

Massage therapist Leanne Russell claimed in the hearing that Gayle had exposed himself to her by removing his towel in the changing room at the Drummoyne Oval in Sydney back in 2015.

She then reported it to Fairfax Media who published the subsequent articles on the 38-year-old in their publications in the Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and the Canberra Times.

However, the Supreme Court jury in Sydney ruled on Monday (30 October) that Gayle was innocent, as they denied allegations that he intentionally exposed his genitals, indecently propositioned and exposed himself in the first place to Russell.

They also ruled that Fairfax Media were motivated by malice in their publishing of the articles.

"I am a good man. I am not guilty," Gayle told reporters, as quoted on BBC. "I am glad the public actually get a chance to read into things and they can hear what actually transpired."

Fairfax Media on the other hand, believe they received an unfair trial and that the jury was misled. A spokesperson also added that they are investigating the possibility of appealing.

"Fairfax Media is concerned with the conduct of the trial to the extent that, on Friday, it sought an order that the jury be discharged and a new trial ordered," a spokesman said.

"The judge accepted that the jury had been misled in a way that prejudiced Fairfax but declined to discharge the jury. Fairfax believes that it did not get a fair trial. It is seriously considering its appeal rights."

The court will consider damages on Tuesday (31 October).

Gayle is one of the most popular cricketers today, notably becoming the first player to reach 10,000 Twenty20 runs back in April.