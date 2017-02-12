David Davis has denied kissing Labour MP Dianne Abbott following last week's Brexit vote as he is "not blind".

The pair reportedly exchanged barbs after MPs voted to trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty giving prime minister Theresa May permission to start negotiations.

After the result, Davis is said to have leaned in to embrace the shadow home secretary at a Commons bar only for the Hackney MP to tell the Conservative to "f*** off".

Abbott, who voted remain, did not vote on the Brexit bill last week, claiming she had a migraine.

The row did not end there, after The Mail on Sunday published a series of text messages between Davis and a friend making what appeared to be disparaging remarks about Abbott.

A spokesman for the Brexit Secretary has insisted that Davis was joking in the texts, adding: "This was a self-evidently jocular and private exchange with a friend. The secretary of state is very sorry for any offence caused to Miss Abbott, someone he has known and respected for many years."

One MP who was not satisfied with Davis's defence was Labour's Jess Phillips, who compared the Tory's behaviour to misogynistic and sexist attitude from the 1950s,

"After saying it was a myth he tried to kiss her, David Davis has gone on to look an even bigger, more paternalistic, patriarchal sexist. He's made it worse. The minister should promise he will never behave like that again," Phillips said.