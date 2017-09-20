Ariel Winter has lashed out at bodyshamers and haters on social media. The Modern Family star took to Instagram to trash claims that she wears risqué clothing to boost her career.

Winter wrote: "Something I wish people would realise...I am not TRYING to be featured on Snapchat, I am not trying to be pap'd everywhere I do, I am literally just LIVING and unfortunately, I can't do that without paparazzi following me around every day."

Calling out the paparazzi, she said, "I'm not trying to show you my ass in shorts when I go to the grocery store. I'm trying to live my life. People wear shorts. People have wardrobe malfunctions. No one is perfect."

The 19-year-old then blasted those who accuse her of dressing "inappropriately" at fashion events. "I'm not a stylist! I don't know what to wear everyday so I look 'appropriate' or 'fashionable.' Also, screw having to always look appropriate or fashionable. For what? Society? Who gets to decide what is appropriate or fashionable????" she questioned.

She continued, "I wear what I like and no one should fault me for that. I don't want people to constantly see me in the news for going to dinner, or grocery shopping, or anything. I want to be in the news when I ASK for it by going to a publicized event, or EVEN BETTER when I have workout/coming out! So trust me, I don't want to see me in shorts putting water in my car every single d— n day as much as you don't."

The SAG Award winner concluded her long post with a clear message about the misconceived perception that women who are comfortable with their bodies and their sexuality are "dumb".

"I have EXTREME respect for myself, I HAVE talent, and I AM intelligent. We need to move on from this stigma that women who are comfortable with their bodies and their sexuality are just 'dumb sluts'. I also just want to say how disappointed I am that out of everything in the THE article, THAT'S all anyone picked up. How disappointing. Do whatever you want people, just strive to please YOURSELF and NO ONE ELSE. Anyways, rant over," the ABC star concluded her rant.