Fans of Demi Lovato are set to get a better glimpse into the singer's personal life thanks to her new documentary Simply Complicated. Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine ahead of its YouTube release on 17 October, the Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker offered a preview of the subject of the film by opening up about her fight with drug addiction and being bipolar.

Lovato had a 'phoenix rising from the ashes' moment in her life as she transitioned from a depressed teen drug addict to the LGBTQ activist and mental health spokesperson she is today. She celebrated five years of sobriety on 15 March this year and explained that staying on the wagon comes with constantly regulating yourself mentally.

"It's not so much about avoiding drugs and alcohol, because I don't necessarily put myself in those situations. I don't go to clubs. It shapes my life in a sense that I do inventories all the time," she told the magazine. "If I want to flip somebody the bird while driving, I check with myself, like, 'Why do I want to do that? Why am I impatient right now?'"

The 25-year-old's addiction problems were linked to her mental issues. She was previously diagnosed as being bipolar and has since then become a voice of support and understanding to others suffering from the disorder.

"I'm proud to be bipolar and speak about it," she said, referring to an earlier statement in which she said she was fed up of being constantly labelled by the condition.

"Bipolar is a mood disorder. I deal with mood swings, I deal with episodes of mania, and bipolar-depression phases as well. But I've used my voice to help others, and I feel proud that I've been able to do that."