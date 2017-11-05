Actress Uma Thurman has given an incredibly emotional response to the sex abuse scandal embroiling Hollywood.

In recent weeks, power players in Hollywood, including Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein and Dustin Hoffman have been accused of assaulting and harassing men and women.

Famous actresses and actors, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Anthony Rapp, have come forward, detailing their experiences of sexual abuse and harassment while working in Hollywood.

Thurman commended those who have spoken out, but suggested that victims should be given the time and support to discuss their experiences on their own terms.

When asked about the sex abuse scandal rocking Hollywood, Thurman told Access Hollywood that she did not have a "tidy soundbite" in response.

"I am not a child and I have learned that when I have spoken in anger, I usually regret the way I express myself, so I have been waiting to feel less angry, and when I'm ready I will say what I have to say," she said.

Thurman worked with Weinstein and his production company Miramax on seven films, including the Quentin Tarantino films Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill which propelled her to fame.

Weinstein is currently under investigation by police in New York, Los Angeles and the UK following allegations of sexual assault. The Hollywood producer has denied any accusations of non-consensual sex.

Netflix has cut ties with Kevin Spacey after Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp alleged that the House of Cards actor made sexual advances towards him in the 1980s.

Another actor, Harry Dreyfuss, came forward this weekend, accusing Spacey of groping him in 2008. Dreyfuss told BuzzFeed News that the incident happened during a script reading.

"Kevin crawled his hand from my thigh over toward my crotch. My mind went blank. Suddenly, he had completed his journey and now he had all of me in his hand. I stopped reading the script and my eyes went wide," he said.