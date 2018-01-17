An imam who allegedly sexually abused children at a mosque over a number of years had bought victims clothes and sweets "to keep quiet", a court has been told.

Noor Alam is accused of abusing a number of children at a Swansea mosque, with the most recent incident taking place in the summer of 2017.

The 34-year-old denies 14 counts of sexual assault against children under the age of 13 and of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity at Swansea Crown Court.

One child claimed Alam bought him a pair of tracksuit bottoms and a T-shirt while other children said the defendant bought them sweets and drinks, reported Wales Online.

On Wednesday (17 January) jurors heard a recording of a police interview with one of the children alleging the imam used to tell him to touch himself.

"He used to buy me clothes and give me money... I think he used to buy me things to keep me quiet," the child said, reported BBC News.

The offences range from hugging and touching to performing sex acts and the court heard the boy describing one incident when Alam allegedly laid on top of him and asked: "Who is heavier?"

The victim continued: "I think it's my fault because if I had said about what happened sooner, he wouldn't have done it to the other kids."

Alam denies all the charges and his defence counsel Stephen Thomas quizzed the child about an alleged trip to buy clothes with the defendant and "another guy", who was not identified.

When the boy was asked whether he was telling the truth about the alleged abuse, he replied: "The absolute truth."

Another victim claimed that he was in the room with two friends when Alam started touching him "on his belly", under his t-shirt.

The child said according to BBC News: "I thought he was a proper imam. I thought I could trust him."

Alam will give evidence after the last of the witnesses. The trial continues.