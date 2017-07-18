The victim of a horrific acid attack had the corrosive liquid hit her baby bump with unknown consequences for her pregnancy, a court has heard.

Mustafa Ahmed, 19, was arrested on Sunday (16 July) and charged in connection with the incident in which two people suffered horrific burns in an incident on Burdett Road in Bow on 4 July.

At the time of his arrest, the victims were only named as a man in his 20s and a woman in her 40s.

Prosecutor Kavitha Tharson told Thames Magistrates Court on Tuesday (18 July) that a substance was thrown in the man's face and it "burned him instantly" while "the girlfriend also had liquid thrown over her that caused her harm", the Sun reported.

"The acid has gone on her tummy," Kavitha reportedly said, adding that he did not know if there was an impact on the pregnancy but "can only assume" there was an impact. Police said that both victims had been treated in hospital and later discharged.

Ahmed's defence counsel Larry Matthews said that the attack was "a horrible one" and noted the public interest regarding the current spate of acid attacks but said that Ahmed "emphatically denies any involvement" and had said so to police.

London has seen a number of acid attacks in recent weeks even leading to reports that police have been told to check bottles of Robinsons Fruit Shoots as they could be being used to spray corrosive liquids on victims.

On 13 July, five people in London were injured when two teenage boys on a moped allegedly went on a 90 minutes acid attack spree - reportedly leaving one victim with life changing injuries.

See NHS advice on what to do in the event of an acid attack.