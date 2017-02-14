This week's Humble Bundle is one of the finest deals ever assembled by the charity, which has done so to support pro-immigration charities the American Civil Liberties Union, International Rescue Committee and Doctors Without Borders

The Humble Freedom Bundle includes more than $600 (£480) worth of PC video games and DRM-free eBooks that can be bought for a minimum payment of $30 (£23.96) with all proceeds going to the three charities. Users are able to pay more if they want and divide their payment between the charities.

Humble Bundle, known for such charitable gaming offers, will also match any and all contributions up to $300,000.

At the time of writing, roughly 15 hours after the deal went live, more than $2m has been raised for the charities.

The Humble Freedom Bundle will be available for a week, ending on Monday 20 February.

The games include two of 2016's most revered games, Jonathan Blows' unique open-world puzzle game The Witness and charming farming sim Stardew Valley as well as 38 additional titles (listed below) that can be redeemed through PC distribution platform Steam.

That's FORTY games, including recent gems such as Super Meat Boy, Super Hexagon, The Stanley Parable, Nuclear Throne and Invisible Inc.

"United, we stand. This week, we at Humble Bundle have banded together with an amazing group of developers and authors to take a stand for freedom," the company said in a blog post. "We chose these three organizations because of the inspiring work they do in providing humanitarian assistance to refugees and displaced people, and in defence of justice, human rights, and civil rights."

The deal page also includes the "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses" quote from The New Colossus, a quote famously engraved on the Statue of Liberty.

Since President Donald Trump took office and signed the controversial executive order banning immigrants from seven predominantly-Muslim countries, the ACLU in particular has led attempts to bring down the order (which has been stopped in the courts) and take the fight to Trump's administration.

Since Trump was sworn-in on 20 January the ACLU has received $80m in donations, and its membership has more than doubled to 1.2 million people.

Below is a list of everything included in the Humble Freedom Bundle.

Humble Freedom Bundle Games

The Witness

Stardew Valley

Subnautica

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

Overgrowth

Nuclear Throne

Octodad: Dadliest Catch

Invisible, Inc.

Super Meat Boy

World of Goo

Mushroom 11

No Time to Explain Remastered

The Stanley Parable

Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP

Super Hexagon

VVVVVV

Guacamelee!

The Swapper

Thirty Flights of Loving

Spirits

Human Resource Machine

RocketsRocketsRockets

2064: Read Only Memories

A Virus Named Tom

7 Grand Steps: What Ancients Begat

Mini Metro

Retro Game Crunch

Tower of Guns

Waking Mars

Song of the Deep

Monster Loves You!

AI War: Fleet Command

Sproggiwood

Hot Tin Roof: The Cat That Wore A Fedora

Secrets of Raetikon

Girls Like Robots

Ellipsis

Streamline

Ninja Pizza Girl

Robot Roller-Derby Disco Dodgeball

Humble Freedom Bundle eBooks

Information Doesn't Want To Be Free (audiobook)

Walkaway chapter one preview (audiobook)

R in a Nutshell, 2nd Edition

The Boys Vol. 1: The Name of the Game (issues #1-6)

A little Gold Book of Ghastly Stuff

The Smart Girl's Guide to Privacy: Practical Tips for Staying Safe Online

Any Empire

