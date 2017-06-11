India stormed into the Champions Trophy semi-finals after thrashing a woeful South Africa by eight wickets at The Oval. The defending champions will likely face Bangladesh on Thursday [15 June], bidding to reach their third final in tournament history, after successfully chasing down a pitiful 192 to win after Shikhar Dhawan [78] and Virat Kohli [76 not out] made half centuries in a second wicket stand of 128.

World number one ranked South Africa produced a tame batting display to allow India simple passage to the knock-out phase. The Proteas started slowly and after losing AB de Villiers to a crazy run out - one of three during a disjointed innings - lost their last eight wickets for 51 runs to finish on 191 all out.

Rohit Sharma fell cheaply but Dhawan and Kohli picked up the baton with each hitting half centuries, and coupled with a cameo from Vuvraj Singh India strolled home with 12.1 overs to space to send South Africa crashing out. Edgbaston will play host to the all-sub-continent cash four clash, with Pakistan and Sri Lanka duelling on Monday [12 June] in the final Group B match for the right to face favourites England in Cardiff.

The first of two virtual quarter-finals saw the reigning champions face the winners from 1998, with the victor all-but assured of facing Bangladesh in the second semi-final in Birmingham. Neither side had been overly convincing in their opening two games and required a major improvement to reach the knock-out phase.

Despite the glorious conditions in South London India chose to bowl in the fifth match of the tournament to be played at The Oval. Ravi Ashwin returned to the side in the only change made from the loss to Sri Lanka, while Andile Phehlukwayo replaced Wayne Parnell.

Though the overhead conditions were conducive for batting, South Africa retreated into their shell from the outset; preferring to play out the early overs instead of capitalising on the power play. Just 76 runs were on the board in the 18th over when India finally struck to break the resistance when the out-of-sorts Hashim Amla [35] edged Ashwin behind.

Quinton de Kock [53] was at least providing some substance to his display, going to his 14th half century before a mid-judged sweep saw him bowled by a quicker ball by Ravi Jadeja. The Indian bowlers were now full of confidence and that translated to their fielding as South Africa fell apart.

AB de Villiers [16] followed up his maiden one-day golden duck against Pakistan by being run-out by Hardik Pandya, a dismissal which triggered a epic collapse. New man David Miller [1] followed in comical circumstances in the next over as he and Faf du Plessis ended up at the same end as the India pressure intensified.

Du Plessis [36] lasted just four more overs before being emphatically bowled by Pandya before Chris Morris [4] was unable to get on top of Jasprit Bumrah and looped a catch up to Bhuvneshwar Kumar. At six wickets down South African's cautious start was coming back to haunt them and they again returned to survival mode - but with little success.

Bumrah picked up his second after a successful review, trapping Phehlukwayo lbw for just four and Kumar got in the act with two wickets in as many balls catching the edges of Kagiso Rabada [5] and Morne Morkel [0]. The climax to the innings continued the embarrassing narrative of the South Africa display as Imran Tahir [1] was run-out, despite a Kohli miss-field, as they were bowled out with an insipid total on the board and five-and-a-half overs unused.

South Africa's ignominy was completed as India went about the routine run-chase in the attacking fashion which was in stark contrast to their own. Rohit Sharma [12] did edged Morkel to De Kock but Dhawan went on the offensive after his century against Sri Lanka.

Kohli had a point to prove after a duck in that game and after going over the top for a maximum he pushed the ball down the ground to illuminate the Indian chase. The skipper and Dhawan surpassed 50 for the second wicket for the 13th time in ODIs as they kept Rabada and Morkle at bay.

Dhawan secured his fifty before Kohli followed suit with Chris Morris taking plenty of punishment from the pair, verging on the disrespectful, as India cruised to the brink of victory. The opener fell short of successive centuries after being caught by Du Plessis, ending a century partnership with Kohli, but Vuvraj Singh [23 not out] smashed the 2011 world champions to the win with a crushing six which keeps their hopes of retaining their title alive.