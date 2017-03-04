India has invited Ian Grillot, the American who was injured when he intervened during a shooting on two Indians in Kansas on 22 February.

Twenty-four-year-old Grillot has been praised for his heroic actions during the gun attack, which killed Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla. Another Indian, Alok Madasani, escaped the attack with injuries.

Both of them belonged to the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, and were living in the US for some years.

On Thursday (2 March), Grillot met Indian diplomats, who invited him to India when he is able to travel, the University of Kansas Hospital said. Houston-based Indian consul general Anupam Roy reportedly told him, "we will stand with you".

Roy also read out a tweet to him from India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, "India salutes the heroism of Ian Grillot! Best wishes for a speedy recovery," and added that on behalf of India "they would celebrate Grillot and forever remember his actions".

In an interview, Grillot had earlier said he had always found India "interesting".

"It's the one place I always found very interesting growing up as a kid – the heritage and the culture. I've always wanted to take a journey there. I think I've found myself a good reason to go there now. So I'd definitely have to be making a trip there sometime in the near future," he said.

The Kansas "hero" was hit by a bullet in the hand and chest when he tried to stop US Navy veteran Adam Purinton from attacking. Purinton opened fire in the Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe on 22 February after allegedly getting agitated with the Indian men, who he thought were of Iranian origin.

Witnesses said that he first shouted "get out of my country" at the men before attacking them.

Purinton was later arrested and has been charged with first degree-murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.