India take on Australia in the third of the four-match Test series at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Thursday (16 March).

The match starts at 4am GMT. Live coverage of the game is available on Sky Sports 2 and Sky Sports 2 HD in the UK.

Overview

India will be looking to establish a 2-1 lead in the Test series after levelling it 1-1 with a 75-run win over Australia in Bengaluru.

The visitors took the lead in the series after a crushing 333-run opening win in Pune before Virat Kohli's side bounced back in the second Test, though not without controversy as the India skipper accused Australia of DRS manipulation.

With the series now evenly poised, both sides will be looking to gain the advantage in the series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The concern for India, however, is Kohli's batting form. The Indian skipper has been underwhelming with the bat, scoring just zero, 13, 12 and 15 in the four innings he has played so far — something former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson believes is the reason for his frustration.

The hosts can take confidence from their bowling with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja impressing in the second Test. Murali Vijay also appears to have recovered from a shoulder injury and he should replace Abhinav Mukund to join Lokesh Rahul as India's openers.

Australia have their own problems as well with the injuries of all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc. Marsh aggravated a shoulder injury while Starc suffered a stress fracture in his right foot, and both players have been sent home.

Glenn Maxwell is expected to return and take Marsh's place while Australia have confirmed that Pat Cummins could play in his first Test match since 2011, after being named as Starc's replacement.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who claimed eight wickets on day one of the second Test, is suffering from a sore spinning finger due to excessive bowling but is expected to play for the visitors.

India to win.

India to win: 4/7

Australia to win: 3/1

Draw: 24/5

Possible XI: KL Rahul, M Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav.

Possible XI: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Steven Smith (capt), Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Steve O'Keefe, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.