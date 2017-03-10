The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has withdrawn its complaint against Australia, just hours after filing it with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The incident in question was when Australia skipper Steve Smith was dismissed via leg before wicket in the second Test match against India in Bengaluru on 7 March..

The 27-year-old then looked up at the Aussie dressing room after chatting with teammate Peter Handscomb, allegedly to decide whether to question the verdict, later claiming it was a case of "brain fade".

This infuriated Indian captain Virat Kohli who protested to the umpire and after the match, claiming it was not the first time the visitors tried to manipulate DRS protocols. He also said they "crossed the line".

The ICC confirmed on 8 March that it will not take any action against the Australia duo or Kohli, who Cricket Australia (CA) wanted action against for his public accusations.

However, the BCCI lodged a complaint against Australia on 9 March, pushing for a level two offence as per the ICC code of conduct. BCCI would have to prove intent for the ICC to uphold the charge but with no evidence available, it had to withdraw the complaint later that night.

"BCCI and CA have resolved to restore focus on the ongoing series amidst the increased attention towards issues which have emanated during the course of the 2nd Test match in Bangalore," a joint statement by both boards stated.

"BCCI will withdraw the complaint filed with ICC with an expectation that the two captains will meet prior to the Ranchi Test and commit to lead their teams by example and play the rest of the series, in the right spirit, demonstrating that the players from both teams are true ambassadors for their respective countries."

The third and final Test of the series takes place 16 March at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.