India will take on England in the first One Day Internatioanl (ODIs) of the three-match series scheduled between the two nations at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, on 15 January, Sunday.

Where to watch live

Match starts at 8am GMT. Live coverage is on Sky Sports 2 and Sky Sports 2 HD in the UK. Click here for the live streaming link.

Overview

India finished the year 2016 on a high after registering a Test series victory over England in December. The hosts sealed a 4-0 win in a five-match series after the first match in Rajkot ended in a draw.

However, things are going to be different for the shorter format of the game. The two nations will be facing each other in a three-match ODI series followed by three T20 Internationals. England have a very good squad in these two formats.

The visitors were never the favourites to win the Test series, but that is not the case when it comes to the ODIs. India have made several changes to their ODI and T20 sides as MS Dhoni has announced his decision to step down as captain.

The hard-hitting wicket-keeping batsman will continue to play in both ODIs and T20s. However, Dhoni will not lead the side and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named Virat Kohli as Dhoni's successor.

India will be looking to clinch a series victory in the 50-over format. Kohli has recalled Yuvraj Singh, who was the man of the series in India's 2011 ICC World Cup success, for the ODI squad. England's struggle against spin could see the hosts attacking the English batsmen with spin.

Prediction

India to win

Betting Odds (betfair)

India to win: 1/2

Englandto win: 13/8

Team News

India

Possible XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

England

Possible XI: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett.