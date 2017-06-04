India take on Pakistan in both the teams' opening encounter of the 2017 Champions Trophy at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on Sunday (4 June). Pakistan's last win over India in a major ICC tournament came during the 2006 edition of the same tournament.

The last encounter between the two sides was the ICC World T20 tournament in 2016, when India won by six wickets. Their last One-day International encounter was in the group stages of the ICC World Cup held in Australia which was again won by the Indians by 76 runs.

It has been a pattern in recent years in major tournaments: despite the intense rivalry and the hype surrounding the contest between the two neighbours, the matches have been relatively one-sided. Overall in ODIs Pakistan lead the head-to-head 72-51 but they will want to end their jinx in major tournaments when they take on India on Sunday.

The Indian camp is besieged with problems leading into the tournament with reports suggesting that there is unrest between some of the senior players and the coach Anil Kumble. It will be the Indian cricket legend's final tournament as the head coach after the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) decided not to renew his contract.

The uncertainty in the Indian dressing room could be Pakistan's best chance of beating their arch-rivals. However, the 'Men in Blue' will go into the game as the favourites owing to the number of match winners in their squad and their superior ranking on the ODI chart - 3. India and 8. Pakistan. Also, Pakistan have only managed to beat India four times in their last 15 attempts.

Where to watch live

The match will start at 10.30am BST. Live TV coverage will be provided by Sky Sports 2 and 2 HD. The match will also be available online for Sky GO customers. The match will also be broadcast on multiple platforms. Below is a list of broadcasters from across the globe.

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 broadcasting TV channels:

Networks Country Sky Sports 2 Republic of Ireland, Scotland & Wales Fox Sports Netherlands Star Cricket – PCCW Hong Kong Star Cricket Starhub and Singtel Singapore Fiji TV, SKY Pacific Papua New Guinea, Pacific Islands SportsNet, Willow TV Canada OSN Sports Middle East SuperSports South Africa ESPN Central America, South America, Caribbeans Star Sports India, Ten Sports, PTV Sports Pakistan SLRC Channel Eye, Star Sports India Sri Lanka ESPN3, Willow TV USA ITV 1 & 4, Sky Sports United Kingdom SkySports, Sky Sports NZ New Zealand GTV, Star Sports India Bangladesh Lemar TV, Star Sports India Afghanistan Channel 9, Fox Sports Australia Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3 India Hotstar Rest of the World

Betting Odds (betfair)

India win - 4/9

Pakistan win - 7/4

Squads

India - Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin.

Pakistan - Sarfraz Khan (captain and wk), Ahmed Shahzad, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Junaid Khan, Mohammed Amir, Mohammed Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz.