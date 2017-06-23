India take on West Indies in the first One Day International (ODI) match scheduled between the two sides at the Queen's Park Oval on Friday (23 June).

Where to watch

The match starts at 2:30pm BST. However, there will be no live coverage of the match in the UK.

Overview

Team India travel to the West Indies for the first of a five-match ODI series as they look to bounce back from their Champions Trophy final disappointment.

The visitors are also in a coaching crisis as they will play their first match since former coach Anil Kumble recently stepped down, with no clear successor indicated as of yet.

However, as the number-three ranked team in ODIs, India will start as the favourites against the hosts who most recently struggled against Afghanistan in a series that ended 1-1.

Currently ranked 9th in the ODI rankings, West Indies missed out on the Champions Trophy after losing 8th spot to Pakistan at the time, who eventually became the lowest-ranked team to win the 50-over tournament on Sunday (18 June).

It is imperative that the Windies get some ODI wins under their belts if they want to automatically qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019. With 77 points, they are currently 16 points behind 8th place Sri Lanka.

Betting Odds (Coral)

West Indies to win: 3/1

India to win: 1/4

Prediction

India to win.

Team News

West Indies

Possible XI: Devendra Bishoo, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shai Hope (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Jason Holder (c), Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell, Kesrick Williams, Evin Lewis.

India

Possible XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (c), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.