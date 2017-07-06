India take on West Indies in the fifth One Day International (ODI) match scheduled between the two sides at Sabina Park, Kingston on Thursday (6 July).

Overview

India face West Indies in the final ODI of their five-match series as they look to end the series on a winning note.

The hosts were able to defend their total of 189 runs and defeated India by 11 runs to keep the series alive at 2-1.

Ajinkya Rahane impressed again with 60 runs from 91 deliveries while MS Dhoni scored 54 runs albeit from 114 balls.

The rest of the Indian batsmen did not perform up to the task and despite needing just 31 runs in the last five overs, India suffered a shocking batting collapse.

"We bowled really well to restrict them to 189," Kohli said, as quoted on ESPN. "Our shot selection wasn't up to the mark, losing crucial wickets at crucial stages."

"You've got to keep up the momentum through the game. Credit to the West Indies bowlers, they created those dot balls that induced those mistakes."

India now desperately need a win and are likely to field a full-strength side in the final match as they cannot afford a 2-2 series result against one of the struggling ODI sides.

A 2-2 result for the Windies, however, would be a great result as they look to climb up the ODI rankings ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

West Indies have notably won nine consecutive games at Sabina Park and will be looking to make that figure into double digits even though the last team to beat them in that venue was India.

Team News

West Indies

Possible XI: Evin Lewis, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope (wk), Jason Mohammed, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (c), Rovman Powell, Ashley Nurse, Kesrick Williams, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph.

India

Possible XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (c), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav.