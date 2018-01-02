Tired of persistent hair loss problem, a 27-year-old software engineer in India hanged self on Sunday (31 December), police reportedly said, citing the man's mother.

The man, identified as R Mithun Raj, was said to be working in Bangalore in the southern Indian state of Karnataka. He was originally from Madurai in the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu.

According to information given by his mother, Vasanthi, Raj was in his hometown the whole of last week. He had gone there to visit his mother, but appeared depressed on most days.

Vasanthi told police that her son was depressed about persistent hair loss. She was reportedly trying to look for a suitable match to get him married off, but in vain.

On Sunday, when his mother returned from a temple visit in the morning, she found her son hanging from the ceiling of a room. With the help of neighbours, she said she took him to the district hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Police confirmed depression over hair fall as the reason behind taking the extreme step, according to the Times of India. "He often aired his concerns to his mother, and she comforted him by saying everything would be alright soon," police officials were quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Police also said that the deceased had a skin problem that affected his scalp and led to severe hair loss. He had reportedly tried different treatments to check hair fall, but nothing helped.

Police have reportedly registered a case of suicide, based on a complaint filed by Vasanthi.

His friends were unaware of his growing depression as he did not share his concerns with them, police said, according to Press KS website. His friends told police that he spoke normally with them just hours before taking the extreme step.