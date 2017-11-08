India's biggest airline IndiGo has apologised to a passenger after a one-and-a-half-minute video showed that he was manhandled and dragged by the company's ground crew at the Delhi airport tarmac last month.

The incident is said to have taken place on 15 October at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Rajiv Katiyal, who arrived from the southern Indian city of Chennai, was reportedly stopped from entering a bus, which was taking passengers to the terminal, by the ground crew.

In the video, the staff can be heard asking Katyal not to use abusive language. The video also showed that when the man tried to get on to the bus he was pulled back by the staff and subsequently fell to the ground.

The clip, which was uploaded to social media on Monday (6 November), has sparked public outcry and has been widely covered by local news channels.

Issuing an apology to the passenger, Aditya Ghosh -- the airline's president -- said, "Whatever may have been the provocation, our staff were completely out of line and didn't follow laid down procedures."

"I acknowledge the unpleasant experience our passenger went through while engaging with our staff at Delhi airport. My personal apologies as this does not reflect our culture. I had personally spoken to the passenger and asked for an apology. Once again my personal and sincere apologies to the affected passenger," Ghosh added.

Referring to the incident, Sanjay Bhatia, Deputy Commissioner of Police, IGI airport, said that a compromise was arrived at between Katiyal and IndiGo staff Jubi Thomas after a complaint was filed over a phone call to the police, Times Now news channel reported.

The government has now intervened in the matter and an investigation has been launched.

Jayant Sinha, India's junior minister for civil aviation said: "This is absolutely unacceptable."

IndiGo has been asked to submit a detailed report about the incident to the aviation ministry by Wednesday.

Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Wednesday said, "We are seeking a report from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Violence of any sort is deplorable and should result in criminal action."