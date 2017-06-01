A teenage daughter had sexual intercourse with her father in an effort to stop him marrying his fiancée, a court heard.

The incest case is being held at the Wanchai District Court, in Hong Kong, which heard that the pair had sex on two occasions between 2009 and 2015.

The woman, now aged 26 and referred to as just C.C.M, and her father, 58, referred to as just C.P.K, a Chinese medicine practitioner, pleaded guilty to two counts of incest.

A psychological report cited in court by the woman's lawyers revealed that the daughter was "deprived of her mother's love" and the sexual encounters stemmed from "misplaced love, infatuation and devotion to her father".

The South China Morning Post reported that the daughter "offered to have sex, hoping that he would change his mind" about the marriage.

The father, HKO1 said, divorced from his wife in 2013, it was not clear when the marriage began. It was also reported that the man did not use protection.

The court had heard that the pair's sexual encounters were captured on video which were later discovered by the young woman's brother on an SD card.

The boy, then in secondary school, contacted police not realising that the intercourse was consensual, the court heard.

The woman's lawyer even stated that before the case was brought to the court the woman tried to tell prosecutors to hold her fully responsible in an attempt to let her father walk free.

"That shows the extent of devotion and infatuation the defendant had for her father," she added.

The lawyer, according to the Post, also added that: "It serves no purpose to society to lock her up and punish her".

After the mitigation was heard Judge Timothy Caswell called for a probation officer's report to study the possibility of a non-custodial sentence for the woman, but did not do the same for her father. The pair are due to be sentenced on 12 June.