James Milner will play no part in Liverpool's pre-season tour to Germany, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed. The veteran midfielder, who spent last season at left-back, was forced off during the first half of the Premier League Asia Trophy final victory over Leicester City in Hong Kong last weekend due to a quad injury.

Milner reported to Melwood for tests upon the Reds' return and the club said he would be monitored. They insisted that the issue was not serious and that the former England international would undergo a specific training programme in order to "manage his availability".

Klopp did name Milner in his 30-man squad that travelled to Rottach-Egern for a 10-day training camp on Wednesday (26 July), but it has now been confirmed that he will not feature in a a joint-125th anniversary friendly against Hertha Berlin or in the Audi Cup tournament hosted by Bayern Munich.

"It was clear from the first day there's a little bit of tendon involved, so that means that it's around 10 days," Klopp said of Milner who will be absent for the games against Bayern and Atletico Madrid or Napoli.

"That means he [Milner] will do his rehab here in Germany and then should be fit again when we're at home. With injuries, you can't be sure but it shouldn't be much longer."

Milner's injury would be causing more consternation on Merseyside if Liverpool had not recently completed the £10m ($13.1m) signing of Andrew Robertson, who will now presumably be offered the chance to quickly establish himself as first-choice left-back having made the trip to Germany. Alberto Moreno is also in the squad, although the Spaniard is widely expected to leave the club over the coming weeks.

On the opposite flank, Trent Alexander-Arnold will hope to continue to impress. The academy graduate has started all four of Liverpool's pre-season friendlies to date, with Nathaniel Clyne limited to just a 45-minute stint against Tranmere Rovers due to a lingering back injury that saw him withdraw from England duty in late May and is still requiring attention.

"This is maybe the longest Clyney has been out with a little bit of [an issue with] the back," Klopp added. "We have to wait, time is running and we need Clyney of course."

Goalkeeper update

Goalkeeper Danny Ward is also suffering from a back issue that has rather hampered his chances of building on the momentum created during a successful season-long loan stint at Huddersfield Town. Rival Loris Karius, looking to regain number one spot from Simon Mignolet, is struggling with a hip complaint.

"Loris and Danny, I am not 100 per cent sure [when they will be back]. Wardy is not too serious but it always takes its time, we will see how long it takes," the manager said. "Loris should be in tomorrow or the day after tomorrow at the latest, then we will have him back but it's not too cool for the boys."

Former long-term absentees Sadio Mane and Danny Ings both flew to Germany following their respective recoveries, while Emre Can is back after taking a break in the aftermath of his exertions at the Confederations Cup. However, the likes of Mamadou Sakho, Lazar Markovic and Sheyi Ojo were left behind as they all look to seal moves away from Anfield.