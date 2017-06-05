Chelsea academy graduates Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Isaiah "Izzy" Brown will play no part for England in this summer's 2017 Uefa European Under-21 Championship in Poland, it has been confirmed.

The young duo were both included in an initial 28-strong party invited by head coach Aidy Boothroyd to attend a third pre-tournament training camp at St George's Park last month, but injury has seen them omitted from the final reduced 23-man squad named on Monday (5 June).

Antonio Conte revealed before naming a much-changed side for a 4-3 win over Watford in May that midfielder Loftus-Cheek, who made 13 first-team appearances across all competitions in 2016-17 and was last seen making a late cameo in a 2-0 defeat at Manchester United, continued to struggle with a pain in his back.

"Ruben's been up with us and spent some time at St. George's Park, he loves coming away with England and he's devastated at missing out," Boothroyd said.

"But he's had an ongoing issue which has been managed and it was thought best that for his progress individually, it was important that he had a rest this time and didn't come with us. We're working hard with Chelsea and with him to get him back fit as soon as possible.

"We're disappointed as well because he is a good player and a key player for us, but as he said to me, he's looking forward to getting himself fit and coming back ready for our next campaign and that first qualifier against the Dutch in September."

Brown spent the second half of last season on loan at Huddersfield Town after being recalled from Rotherham United. He played in both play-off semi-final ties against Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday before being replaced by fellow Chelsea loanee Kasey Palmer in extra-time at Wembley as David Wagner's side turned around a 3-1 penalty shootout deficit to beat Reading and secure promotion to the top tier of English football for the first time since 1972. He had suffered from a knee problem earlier this year.

While Loftus-Cheek and Brown are out, Chelsea will still be represented at the Euros by three players in Lewis Baker, Nathaniel Chalobah and prolific former Bristol City loanee Tammy Abraham. Manchester City's Patrick Roberts, who impressed for reigning Scottish champions Celtic during their unbeaten campaign under Brendan Rodgers, has withdrawn due to a lingering hamstring issue.

"They've played pretty much every game for their clubs over the last three or four months and been carrying injuries to get through," Boothroyd added on Brown and Roberts, who also missed the Under-20 World Cup in South Korea due to club commitments. "So unfortunately, it's a bridge too far for them and they were unable to make it as well."

Two-time winners and 2009 runners-up England, who will gather again in Burton-upon-Trent on Wednesday before travelling to Poland next week, begin their latest Euro campaign against Sweden at the Kolporter Arena on 16 June. They will remain in Kielce for subsequent Group A fixtures against Slovakia and hosts Poland.