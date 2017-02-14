NetherRealm Studios' has revealed the latest playable character joining the growing roster of Injustice 2 – Swamp Thing. The developer unveiled the newest cast member joining its upcoming super-powered brawler in a brutal new gameplay trailer showing off the towering humanoid-plant hybrid creature's various attacks and moves.

The two-minute footage starts off with Swamp Thing exchanging threats with Robin before the massive green creature proceeds to pummel him and various other characters using a wide range of interesting, not to mention powerful, attacks.

Some of the moves featured in the video highlight his ability to manipulate vegetation in multiple ways including growing branches to push opponents back, sink into the ground to deftly avoid attacks, using vines to grab enemies from afar and fling them around, and even create a clone of himself.

The video, courtesy of IGN, also shows Swamp Thing's savage finishing move that allows him to drag an enemy into the ground and pound them into oblivion.

According to a poll posted by NetherRealm Studios creative director Ed Boon in June 2016, Swamp Thing was the second most requested character by fans after Blue Beetle.

"The living elemental, Swamp Thing is the protector of all plant life, what he refers to as 'the Green'," Swamp Thing's character description reads. "As the violent affairs of humanity threaten to impact fauna worldwide, Swamp Thing prepares his return to the fray to defend 'the Green' from destruction."

Earlier this month, the developer revealed Black Canary would also be joining the Injustice 2 line-up with a gameplay trailer that highlighted her own suite of athletic moves and attacks including her signature "Canary Cry". In January, the studio unveiled a gameplay trailer showing Robin taking on Batman himself as well as other confirmed characters.

Boon had previously hinted that the upcoming sequel will feature some more obscure characters that were included in original Gods Among Us released in 2013. He teased that there are "so many more" DC characters joining the Injustice 2 roster – the largest one ever for a NetherRealm title. He also suggested that it may include characters from beyond the DC Comics universe.

Set in an alternate DC universe, Injustice 2 will continue the storyline of Gods Among Us where Batman and his band of superheroes and villains work to restore society whilst taking on another super-powered group that wants to reinstate Superman's regime.

Mainstay characters Batman, Superman, Supergirl, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and The Flash are some of the confirmed heroes so far. Meanwhile, the roster's villains will include the main antagonist Brainiac as well as Gorilla Grodd, Bane, Atrocitus, Poison Ivy, Deadshot and Harley Quinn.

Injustice 2 is slated to launch on 16 May for PS4 and Xbox One.