Identical twins Leah Rose and Ava Marie are on their way to becoming the new internet sensation with more than 141,000 followers on Instagram, after their mother, Jaqi Clements, opened an account in July.

Known as The Clements Twins, the seven-year-olds are being bombarded with dozens of modelling contracts for their natural beauty. Based in LA and Orange County, the girls instantly captured the hearts of their followers, with many fans showering praises on them, calling them "insanely beautiful", "absolutely stunning" and "gorgeous".

A user even went as far to say, "Oh my goodness, those are the most beautiful girls I saw in my whole life." The professionals appeared to be in agreement with the fans as the girls have already been signed by two modelling agencies. The sisters have posed for several children's clothing brands and magazines.

In a blog post, Clements recalled her conversation with the twins about modelling and how they jumped at the chance. "I presented my idea to the girls that if they were up for it, in addition to their dance classes and swim team practices they had every week, they could give modelling a try," she wrote.

"I was not surprised at all when they started jumping up and down and couldn't wait to begin", the mother said, noting that the girls maiden performances showed they were no strangers to cameras.

"They loved to perform their dance routines in front of an audience, any audience. They loved to be the centre of attention."

Their mother first signed the girls up as models when they were six months old, but only took it seriously when the girls turned seven on 7/7/17, a lucky coincidence, she said.

"So many sevens...so many signs that this was THEIR year to shine!" she wrote in the blog. "This year was different. The girls were different. They finally had a personality of their own.

"Aside from the fact that I'm a huge believer in signs and have been told by almost everyone that 7 is a lucky number, I just had a feeling that this year was going to be a fun and exciting year for them."

The twins have joined the ranks of young models being hailed as the world's most beautiful children, including Anna Pavaga from Russia, who had 464,000 Instagram followers and appeared on Vogue at the age of eight.

Also, Anastasia Knyazeva, a Russian model aged just six, had been dubbed the "most beautiful girl in the world" with 561,000 Instagram followers.