They made their first official appearance together at the Wheelchair Tennis earlier this week, where Meghan Markle wore 'The Husband' shirt as she grinned from ear to ear next to Prince Harry.

And it has now emerged that the fifth-in-line to the throne has moved his Suits actress girlfriend into the Toronto hotel suite where he is staying while he attends events at the Invictus Games for disabled ex-service athletes which he created.

The couple who have been dating for over a year are rumoured to be staying in one of the most luxurious rooms at the Fairmount Royal York – one of Canada's leading hotels – though the exact suite remains a closely guarded secret.

A Royal Suite exists in the hotel, which may be tailor-made for the couple. It has a bar, fireplace and 16-seater dining room. Plenty of space to serve Markle's famously tasty slow-roasted chicken.

But it comes at a cost of $2,318 Canadian dollars a night, which is approximately £1,400. US-born Markle grew up in LA but now lives in Toronto because of her filming commitments on paralegal drama Suits, and Harry usually stays at her rented house located in a quiet suburb.

The historic hotel is located in the centre of Downtown Toronto, and is minutes away from attractions including the CN Tower, Ripley's Aquarium of Canada and the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts.

Harry was thought to have stayed at Markle's residence when he arrived in Canada last week, but they are now reportedly living together at the hotel presumably for security reasons.

The proud couple made their official debut hand-in-hand as they joined the families of Australian and New Zealand wheelchair tennis players to watch the semi-final from the sidelines. Markle wore an oversized 'husband' shirt by her friend Misha Nonoo with a pair of distressed jeans.

She appeared to manage the pressure brilliantly, happily chatting to the wives and children of the tennis players and accepted small gifts from her new admirers as she sat next to Harry, talking between points and giggling away at each other's jokes.

Markle attended the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games on Saturday night (23 September), though sat apart from her boyfriend due to royal protocol since they are not engaged.

Body language expert Judi James commented on Markle's behaviour at the opening ceremony, telling IBTimes UK: "Meghan herself brings a whole new body language dynamic to the royal family thanks to her daytime job as an actress. We shouldn't really be too fooled by the way she sheltered under her leather jacket and held her clutch bag high to her chest in a gesture suggesting a desire to hide.

"Meghan's raised chin and high clapping made her look like a proud parent on speech day and the way she stood to perform her own little standing ovation did look like a solo act of admiration for her man," she added.