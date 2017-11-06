Lass I know on Facebook has just discovered @realDonaldTrump in her dogs ear. pic.twitter.com/mEsjdZRHfC

Those critical of Donald Trump's presidency might say he's made a pig's ear out of it – but what if a dog's ear made him? If If that makes any sense, take a look at the amazing picture posted this weekend of the inside of this poorly beagle's ear.

Remind you of anyone?

The original picture was taken by Jade Robinson, reportedly from Jarrow, who needed to send a picture of the inside of her dog's ear for the vet. That image was shared on Twitter by a Facebook friend – and it's gathered over 17,500 retweets so far.

The poorly mutt is a 2-year-old beagle named Chief. "[I]f you know anything about beagles you know how intelligent/active and curious they are and Chief certainly lives up to that!" Robinson wrote on a JustGiving page.

"As he has the very distinctive long ears they spend a lot of time scraping the ground sniffing for lovely smells, unfortunatley this leads to his ears picking up a lot of dirt." Robinson is hoping to raise £450 for help with Chief's vet bills.

She said that she zoomed in and out of the picture over 20 times and did not spot the US President, but it was an "eagle eyed friend who pointed it out". "CHIEF SAYS THANK YOU AND AROOOOO," Robinson added.

The inside of Chief's ear was a hit on social media, even prompting other users to share their own surprising Trump silhouettes. "How about a Trump Towel?" one said.

Another user shared a picture of their Christmas ham saying that they had once thought it was an image of the actor Robbie Coltrane but they now saw that it could in fact be the President.

Whatever you think of Donald Trump, or beagles, the image certainly gives new meaning to the phrase Commander-in-Chief...