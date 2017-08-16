In the middle of the Utah desert is a sprawling complex of top secret laboratories that handle some of the deadliest biological and chemical agents on earth. The Dugway Proving Ground, covering nearly 800,000 acres (1,250 square miles) of desert some 90 miles southwest of Salt Lake City, is the US Army's principal facility for testing of conventional munitions as well as chemical and biological weapons such as sarin, anthrax and VX nerve agent.

A warning sign authorising the use of deadly force hangs on a fence surrounding the US Army's Dugway Proving GroundGeorge Frey/Getty Images

The facility was established in 1942, not long after the US entered the Second World War, when President Franklin D Roosevelt withdrew an initial 126,720 acres of land from the public domain for use by the War Department. Work began that summer, testing incendiary bombs, chemical weapons, and modified agents that could be sprayed from aircraft. Research is done for defence purposes only – they do not test any materials or measures for offensive operations.

Over the years, the proving ground has undergone various name changes and periods of deactivation and reactivation. More land was requisitioned so that more facilities could be added. Photographer George Frey was granted permission to tour a few of these facilities.

The Hazardous Materials Test Facility provides full-spectrum chemical testing and analysis of traditional and emerging chemical threats such as home-made bombs.

A technician walks between two secondary containment modules that are being assembled for future chemical testing at the Material Test FacilityGeorge Frey/Getty Images
A technician monitors air flow in the building at the Material Test FacilityGeorge Frey/Getty Images
A technician helps assemble a secondary containment module for future chemical testing at the Material Test FacilityGeorge Frey/Getty Images
Two technicians assemble parts inside a secondary containment module for future chemical testing at the Material Test FacilityGeorge Frey/Getty Images

The Smartman Laboratory facility allows the US Army to test their suppliers' life-saving gear such as face masks against a range of chemical and biological agents.

A technician in a gas mask takes measurement readings on the Smartman test dummy at the Smartman Laboratory facilityGeorge Frey/Getty Images
A technician puts on a gas mask as he prepares for a chemical test on the Smartman test dummy at the Smartman Laboratory facility George Frey/Getty Images

Testing of chemical agents, pathogens and toxins is conducted in sealed chambers.

Adam Rogers checks out a wiring harness in a wind tunnel testing room at the small item decontamination testing chamber facilityGeorge Frey/Getty Images
Adam Rogers checks out a wiring harness in a wind tunnel testing room at the small item decontamination testing chamber facilityGeorge Frey/Getty Images
Chief of the Chemical Test Branch Adam Rogers walks through two sealed doors in a wind tunnel testing room at the small item decontamination testing chamber facilityGeorge Frey/Getty Images
Chemical analyst Allison Denny and co-workers use computers to analyse and identify chemical agents at the small item decontamination testing chamber facilityGeorge Frey/Getty Images
Project chemist Randy Moss works on a project in an airtight chamber at the small item decontamination testing chamber facilityGeorge Frey/Getty Images
Project chemist Randy Moss works on a project in an airtight chamber at the small item decontamination testing chamber facilityGeorge Frey/Getty Images

The newly created "BRAUCH" training facility is made up of old shipping containers that are hooked together to simulate an underground environment such as caves and tunnel complexes, so military units such as special forces can train for those environments.

Shipping containers are hooked together to from the newly created BRAUCH training facilityGeorge Frey/Getty Images
Training coordinator Jennifer Cavalli and programme division chief Chris Johnson walk into the newly created "BRAUCH" training facilityGeorge Frey/Getty Images
Chris Johnson walks through a narrow section of the newly created BRAUCH training facilityGeorge Frey/Getty Images
Jennifer Cavalli shines a light into a secondary tunnel in the newly created BRAUCH training facilityGeorge Frey/Getty Images
Programme division chief Chris Johnson sets up a chemical training scenario inside the newly created BRAUCH training facilityGeorge Frey/Getty Images

The facility has had its share of controversies over its 75-year history. In March 1968, 6,400 sheep were found dead just outside Dugway's boundaries. Upon being examined, they were found to have been poisoned by deadly nerve agent VX. In 2011 a tiny amount of the same substance was feared to have gone missing, leading to an overnight lockdown (it was found again, fortunately).

In 2015, it was revealed that Dugway had inadvertently sent live anthrax spores to others labs in the US. Further investigation revealed the problem was more widespread – live spores of the deadly bacteria had been sent to 192 labs in the US and several overseas countries, including the UK. The lab is responsible for neutralising anthrax spores that are sent to other laboratories for medical research and investigation, but for more than a decade, the lab used a technique that failed to fully neutralise the spores on many occasions.