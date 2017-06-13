Insomniac Games' PS4-exclusive Spider-Man was one of the stars of Sony's E3 2017 press conference, featuring in a lengthy gameplay demo showing off the superhero title in action before confirming it will release in 2018.

In the new gameplay footage (embedded below) which rounded off the hour-long show, Spider-Man spots a gang called "the demons" in a construction site aiming to seize control of it from one Wilson Fisk, aka The Kingpin.

As Spidey moves through the area, we see the player taking enemies out in inventive ways, using the environment and laying traps to do so.

The web-slinger takes one goon out with a crane and another by pulling a huge girder in his direction, before taking down a much larger member of the gang.

Atop the site, Spidey meets the leader of the gang, who escapes in a helicopter but causes a huge crane to collapse, leaving Spidey to quickly save the New Yorkers beneath it.

After doing so, Spidey continues to chase the helicopter down as it causes damage to the city before finally stopping it. A later tease revealed Miles Morales, a character who becomes Spider-Man in the comics, will also be in the game.

Insomniac's Spider-Man was announced this time last year at Sony's E3 conference, and hasn't been seen or heard from since. The anticipated game is a rarity in the industry: a major first party exclusive that's also a licensed property.

That's because Sony Pictures is the studio making Spider-Man films, of which the latest - Homecoming - is out in just a few weeks with Tom Holland in the lead role opposite Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man and Michael Keaton as Vulture.

