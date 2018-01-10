In a very shocking incident, a two-year-old girl's picture has been taken down from Instagram after some people on the social media site were offended by the colour of the child's skin.

Like any mother, Jordan Lee from Australia has shared an innocent photograph of her daughter, Winter, playing on a beach on Monday (8 January). However, a few people on Instagram became upset with the picture and started pointing out the little girl's skin colour.

The first comment on the picture stated: "It's disgusting to see how dark your daughter's skin is. Have you heard of suncream [sic]?".

Another comment read, "How about you start using it before your kid looks 40 at four. Horrible mother." The reactions on the little girl's photograph left Lee shocked and she decided to share another post to let people know about her ancestry.

"I was receiving a whole lot of kind messages and decided to post the photo explaining that we have an Aboriginal heritage on my mother's side so our skin is naturally dark and tans no matter how much sunscreen and zinc we wear," the mother told the Mirror Online.

She added that she called trolls out and told them that she is "a real person with real feelings and emotions! I'm not just a robot".

However, what followed after that was even more disturbing for Lee as the next morning she found out that the social media giant has removed Winter's picture.

"I woke up, got the kids organised and sat down to check my Instagram only to open up my feed and have a notification from Instagram telling me I had breached their community guidelines," she said, alleging a lot of people have complained to Instagram about that particular picture.

"I was appalled and emailed the Instagram email but have not yet received a reply," Lee added.

Addressing the issue, the woman posted a picture of herself with Winter on her Instagram page, lifewithwinter, saying: "My child's skin is beautiful, I take all necessary measures to ensure her skin is protected and I wake up every dam day striving to be the best mother possible.

"If you don't like my posts or our skin colour offends you please just unfollow."

Lee also thanked those who stood by her and said that she has learnt a lot from this experience, but said that doesn't mean she would stop posting the photos.

"I will be more mindful of what I choose to share online," she wrote.

IBTimes, UK has contacted Instagram on the issue and is awaiting a reply.