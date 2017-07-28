Manchester United appear to have missed their chance to sign Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan this summer with manager Luciano Spalletti now "strongly opposing" his sale.

Jose Mourinho remains hopeful of making a further two signings this summer with a defensive midfielder and a winger understood to be the two positions he wishes to strengthen. Croatia international Perisic has emerged as the United's preferred choice to fill the wide role but United's reluctance to meet Inter's £49m asking price for the 28-year-old has created a stalemate.

Spalletti has previously indicated the former Wolfsburg would be sold if a "certain kind of offer" comes in – as long as the Nerazzurri bring in an appropriate replacement.

However, the former Roma manager now suggests that window has closed, insisting talk of a move to United should now be considered over.

"The talk about Perisic is now finished," Spalletti told Premium Sport, Football Italia report.

"The more days that pass, the more difficult it becomes for us to find a replacement of his calibre. I'll strongly oppose his sale."

So far this summer, United have only been able to bring in Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku with Mourinho forced to temper his expectations during a transfer window where transfer fees have soared.

The manager however still feels he needs to strengthen his side with a midfielder and a wide player.

"I'm happy with my squad but I would like to have two more players, I never hide that, one player a midfield player would give me more options to the balance and the team," Mourinho said this week.

"Another one an attacking player, especially that can play through the wings to give me more attacking options but I never speak about players that belong to other teams."

In Perisic, Mourinho has his eye on a more orthodox wide player than what he currently has at his disposal.

With the move in limbo, a compromise of sorts was offered on Sunday when reports from Italy suggested Inter were hopeful of signing Anthony Martial on loan as part of the deal to fill the void vacated by the Croatian.

Corriere dello Sport reported Inter had been willing to drop their asking price for Perisic to £44.6m – providing they can take the France international to the San Siro on loan with the option to buy him outright next summer.