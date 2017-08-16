Inter Milan chairman Erick Thohir now expects Ivan Perisic to remain at the club with Manchester United's hopes of signing the winger fading fast.

Perisic, 28, had been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford throughout the summer with Jose Mourinho keen on an additional attacking option to complete his summer business which also saw the arrivals of Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic.

The United boss had been keen to enlist the services of a more orthodox wide player, explaining in July he wants "another attacking player, especially [one] that can play through the wings to give me more attacking options."

Perisic was understood to be the club's first-choice but the Premier League side have been frustrated in their attempts to sign the Croatia international however with Inter refusing to listen to any offers that fall below their £48m valuation of the player.

The former Wolfsburg winger himself was at one point open to a move to Old Trafford, but Nerazzurri manager Luciano Spalletti insisted earlier this week the player is now fully committed to remaining at the club.

Inter owner and chairman Erick Thohir has now echoed those sentiments, also offering an update on midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, whose future at the club is also uncertain.

"Perisic should stay, Valencia has shown some interest for Kondogbia but nothing concrete yet," Thohir told Metro TV.

Reports in Italy also claim Perisic's agent is scheduled to sit down with Inter officials over the next 24 hours with a new contract likely to be discussed.

Mourinho had been keen on bringing four new faces to the club following last season's sixth place finish in the league. But having witnessed just how hard it has been for clubs to conduct business this summer with transfer fees spiralling, he insists he will not be complaining if is squad stays as it is.

"My initial analysis coming from January and progressively through the other months I was thinking about four players but I am not a difficult person to work with - in spite of it looking different sometimes. I understand the reality of the market, I understand the reality of the number," Mourinho told a press conference last Friday.

"I also understand that my club by doing 75% of what I initially asked, I think the club did very well so I don't think I am in a position of crying, moaning, and protesting. I am not in a position to say I am not happy with."