Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti will stage talks with winger Ivan Perisic to discover whether the Croatia international wants to join Manchester United. The 28-year-old has been constantly linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks and Spalletti wants to discover if there is any truth to the speculation.

The Independent understand the Old Trafford club are confident of completing a deal to sign Perisic this week in a deal worth between £45m and £50m. Inter remain stubborn over their valuation of the player but the 28-year-old's desire to link up with Jose Mourinho is unwavering with personal terms having already been agreed.

Fearing the worst, Spalletti wants clarity over Perisic's intentions as Inter continue their preparations for the new season. "I will speak to everyone and, of course, for those who are 'distracted' there will be different words," Spalletti said, according to ESPN. "I will listen to him. I'm counting on him but we'll have to understand his intentions. It would not be nice for me to hear him say words like 'I want to leave.' We'll see.

"You keep talking about Perisic and his desire to leave but I need to listen to his own words first and then decide how to act. In any case, I will say this: We are Inter and we can choose to make different decisions to the ideas of the players. I hope to have him in the side, I am counting on it and I am positive in that sense."

United will hope to complete a deal for Perisic in time for him to be involved in either of the club's opening two pre-season matches in the United States. Mourinho side take on Major League Soccer sides Los Angeles Galaxy on 15 July and Real Salt Lake City on 17 July. Matches against Manchester City – the first derby to played outside of the United Kingdom -, Real Madrid and Barcelona follow.

The announcement of Perisic's arrival should be the second signing confirmed by United this week with the official arrival of Romelu Lukaku from Everton expected to be ratified in the coming days. A fee which could rise to £100m has been agreed between the two clubs and the 24-year-old could make his debut against La Galaxy this weekend.

Mourinho has reportedly been disappointed with United's summer transfer window activity and wanted the majority of the club's business completed before they left for the USA on Sunday [9 July]. The Portuguese boss has initially only been able to name one new player – Sweden's Victor Lindelof – in his 27-man squad for the tour though Perisic and Lukaku could yet be added.