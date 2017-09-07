Inter Milan are ready to include an "anti-Manchester United" clause in the new deal they are preparing to offer to Ivan Perisic.

The Croatia international was the subject of a long-running transfer saga between the Serie A giants and United throughout the summer but ended up remaining at the San Siro, after Inter refused to lower their £48m (€52.3m) valuation.

The 28-year-old has started the season in scintillating form, scoring and providing an assist as Inter thrashed Fiorentina 3-0 in the opening game of the campaign before notching up two more assists as his side won 3-1 away against Roma.

Perisic's agent Fali Ramadani was locked in talks with United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward in an attempt to bring his client to England, but it appears the player has renegaded on his intent to leave the San Siro and the Milanese club are now set to offer him a new deal.

According to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, the new five-year contract will see Perisic earn €4.5m per year and will deliberately not contain a release clause for foreign clubs, contrary to previous reports that suggested a €64m trigger would be included in the deal.

While the new deal would not entirely rule out the possibility of the winger leaving Inter, it would require foreign clubs to find an agreement with the Serie A club first.

The news is likely to be source of disappointment for Jose Mourinho, who had identified Perisic as the wide player he wanted to bring at Old Trafford this summer. However, while the Portuguese's other three targets – Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic – all signed for United, Mourinho missed out on the Croatian.

United had a £39m bid knocked back earlier this summer, while Inter's demands to include Anthony Martial in the deal also proved to be a stumbling block as the 20-time champions of England were reluctant to allow the Frenchman to leave on loan.

However, Mourinho's desire to hold on to Martial appears to have been vindicated so far, with the 21-year-old scoring twice in three Premier League games.