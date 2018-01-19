Inter Milan are not giving up in their pursuit of Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge and are said to be determined to complete a move for the forward during the ongoing winter transfer window.

The Reds striker has struggled with form and fitness again this season and has been relegated to a bit part role under Jurgen Klopp. He has made just 14 appearances across all competitions this season of which nine have been in the Premier League.

Sturridge's last appearance for Liverpool was in the Champions League in the beginning of December last year. He suffered a muscular injury which has kept him out of action until now, but Klopp played down the extent of the injury. However Inter are still said to be keen to land the Englishman, as they are looking for a proven goal scorer.

"Daniel Sturridge was ill and now [has] a little muscle thing. It's not a big deal, to be honest, but in this period all these things keep you away from games," the German told Liverpool's official website.

The Serie A side are currently third on the league table, but have scored the fewest goals among the top four sides and manager Luciano Spalletti is said to be keen to bolster his attack to improve their goal scoring rate.

According to the Mirror, the Italian giants are keen to sign Sturridge, but have baulked at Liverpool's £30m ($41.7m) valuation. They are hoping for a reduced fee or a loan deal until the end of the campaign. The Reds are said to be open to sanctioning a temporary deal but will demand a hefty loan fee.

The England international forward is also said to be keen to leave the Merseyside club as he seeks regular first-team football. As it stands, Sturridge is unlikely to be included in Gareth Southgate's 23-man squad for the World Cup, but he is keen to change that by playing regularly in the second-half of the season.

The report claims that Klopp is also ready to sanction the move, but Inter will have to meet Liverpool's demands in order to secure the striker's services. Real Betis are said to have failed with a move, while recent reports also suggested that Anfield club had blocked Sevilla's move to sign the England international.