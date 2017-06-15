Inter Milan winger Ivan Persic remains confident of completing a move to Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils and the Serie A outfit are yet to agree a fee that will allow the 28-year-old to complete a switch to Old Trafford. The player is already planning for life as a United player, despite the 20-time English champions yet to reach an agreement with Inter.

The attacker, who can play anywhere in the front three, has already agreed personal terms to join the Premier League giants. Inter are demanding £50m ($63.6m) for Perisic and the English club are unwilling to meet their demands.

United are aware that Inter must raise £26m ($33.1m) before 30 June in order to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations. One of the ways for the Italian club to raise the funds is from Perisic's sale.

The Red Devils have already completed the signing of defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica on a four-year deal. United manager Jose Mourinho admitted that last season showed the Old Trafford club that they "need options and quality" to strengthen the squad.

Mourinho has identified Perisic to be the ideal signing this summer. The Croatian international "appreciates" Mourinho's work and is delighted to work under the former Real Madrid and Chelsea boss.

In addition to this, the former Wolfsburg man is keen on playing in the Champions League after a four-year absence. The versatile player's addition to United's squad will add more firepower to their attack for the 2017/18 season.

Inter appointed Luciano Spalletti as their new coach and the Nerazzurri manager was tight-lipped when asked about speculation linking Persic to United.

"There are strong players at Inter but they have to get into the team mechanism. It must be the team that works. I want all the players who are able to donate something to their team-mates with their quality," Spalletti explained, as quoted by the Independent.

Perisic scored 11 goals and registered eight assists in 36 Serie A appearances for Inter last season.