A very disturbing video that shows a seven-year-old boy delivering about 30 parcels a day in harsh winter weather has surfaced on the internet in China.

The child captured in the video was identified as Li Changjiang or simply "the delivery boy". Li delivers around 30 parcels a day in Qingdao, a major city on the eastern coast of China.

Local media reports stated that he was abandoned by his mother after his father's death. Since then he was living with a delivery driver, who is also a friend of his deceased father.

Several people have come in support of the child and have demanded help from the authorities. A few social media users also criticised Li's mother, saying "How can a mother be so cruel" and "The mom will sure suffer for her guilty conscience".

The boy has now been sent to a state-run orphanage and the Qingdao authority is also arranging for his school, the Daily Mail reported.

Yan, who was taking care of the child, told Pear Video that he couldn't bear to leave Li on his own in his hometown, so he brought him to Qingdao, a busy metropolis with about six million people.

He added that Li once helped him deliver a parcel because he was running late. The boy liked the work so much that he has since continued to work. Speaking with Xinhua News Agency, Yan said: "At the beginning, I was worried, so I followed him (when he was delivering packages). After a few times, I realised everything was fine, so I just let him do it on his own."

He also said that he did not manage to send Li school because his "hukou" is in his hometown Zaozhuang. Hukou is a system of household registration in China that lets people enjoy social benefits of the place where they were born.

And, as Li was born in Zaozhuang, he wouldn't be able to benefit any government benefit in Qingdao, including going to state schools or seeing the doctor.

However, now the authorities are resolving the issue of "hukou" and are also looking for Li's mother in an attempt to settle the issue of his custody.