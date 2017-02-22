Close
Smug couples who post sickly photos of themselves to Facebook, crawling over each other like lice, are a verminous plague on social media.

And for that, there is an antidote: the break-up photo.

William Depew posted to Twitter the hilarious "break up" photos of a friend who wanted to send-up all the lovey-dovey couples on Facebook.

Another friend of the guy who set up the photos posted his explanation.

He wrote:

"A while back I saw friends in relationships posting cool-happy-nature-setting-relationship photos. I had a thought about what those photos would look like in the instance of a broken up/done relationship. Here's my attempt to make those, and who better to take these photos with [than] the OG [original gangster] first breakup and now great friend?"