Smug couples who post sickly photos of themselves to Facebook, crawling over each other like lice, are a verminous plague on social media.

And for that, there is an antidote: the break-up photo.

William Depew posted to Twitter the hilarious "break up" photos of a friend who wanted to send-up all the lovey-dovey couples on Facebook.

Another friend of the guy who set up the photos posted his explanation.

He wrote: