The merger between FTSE 100 asset manager Standard Life and rival Aberdeen Asset Management has been approved by both companies' shareholders on Monday (19 June).

The deal, due for completion by 14 August, would create the UK's largest asset manager with a combined market capitalisation of £11bn. The recommended all-share merger will be effected by means of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006, the companies confirmed to London Stock Exchange.

The merged entity will be led by Aberdeen's boss Martin Gilbert alongside Standard Life boss Keith Skeoch, who first mooted the merger in March. Nearly 95.8% of Aberdeen shareholders and 98.6% of Standard Life shareholders voted in favour of the merger.

